Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $141,809,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $159,842,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.80. 1,432,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.