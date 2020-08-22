Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 235,013 Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000. Yandex comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Yandex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 2,178.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,768 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.9% in the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 120,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,432. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 186.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

