Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,374 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 448,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

