Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.64. 1,959,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

