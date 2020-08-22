Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.9% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 71,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.99. 11,058,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,651. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

