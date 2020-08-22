Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,430 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,418,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,900. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

