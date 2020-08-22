Bread (BRD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bread has a market cap of $12.64 million and $1.18 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.