Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $30,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,455.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 741,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $104.61 and a 52-week high of $198.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.