Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,001. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

