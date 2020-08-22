Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

