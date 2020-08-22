Brokerages Anticipate Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $551,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,427.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,027.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,351. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit