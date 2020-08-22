Brokerages Anticipate Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $551,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,981,427.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $2,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,027.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,351. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -189.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

