Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.93. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 144,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $16,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 35.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

