Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 878,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.42. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.