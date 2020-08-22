Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 268,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

