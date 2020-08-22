Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,688. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

