Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $1.36 EPS

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.25. 741,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $198.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 54.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

