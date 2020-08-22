Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) PT at $9.00

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. 264,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,050. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.