Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT at $33.25

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts bought 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.