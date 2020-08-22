Brokerages Set Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) PT at $110.00

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

LSI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. 213,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,270. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Life Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Life Storage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

