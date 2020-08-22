Brokerages Set Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $241.60

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

