CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMP. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CalAmp by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 246,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,764. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

