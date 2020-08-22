Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,751. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $283.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

