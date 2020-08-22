Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives $26.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 13,975 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $300,183.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,866.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,403 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CWH traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 2,409,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,156. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

