Cappasity (CAPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $27,199.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.