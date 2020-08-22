Cartesi Market Cap Hits $16.55 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $3.37 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,728,548 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

