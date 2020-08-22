ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $43.23 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00057758 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. In the last week, ChainX has traded 7% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,409,550 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

