Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

CGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. 12,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.