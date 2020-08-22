Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,983,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 385.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.