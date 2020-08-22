Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $2.50 on Top Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $146,296.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00021433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars.

