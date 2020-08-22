Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 150.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

CINF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 385,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

