Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. ABN Amro upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,770,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

