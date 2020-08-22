Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,271.43 ($29.70).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.68) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.38) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.46) to GBX 2,220 ($29.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,018 ($26.38). The stock had a trading volume of 445,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,933 ($38.34). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,065.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,129 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £4,002.52 ($5,232.74). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,462 shares of company stock worth $405,109,786.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

