Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in July

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 396,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

