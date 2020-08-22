Colonial Trust Advisors Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,893. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

