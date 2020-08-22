Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 4.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Comcast worth $213,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,927,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,252,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

