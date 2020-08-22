Conceal Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $315,220.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00775944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.01470920 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.00 or 1.00344764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00180043 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,081,041 coins and its circulating supply is 9,114,834 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

