Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce sales of $70.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.25 million to $73.62 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $85.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $277.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.76 million to $283.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.37 million, with estimates ranging from $265.42 million to $273.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.20. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,908. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

