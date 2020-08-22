ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.78 ($2.81).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of CTEC traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 195.30 ($2.55). 3,429,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

