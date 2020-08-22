Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after buying an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,102,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,748 shares of company stock valued at $52,618,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. FBN Securities raised their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $301.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,271. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $319.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.