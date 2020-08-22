Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million.

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 828,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,212. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

