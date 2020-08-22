Cred (LBA) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $26.07 million and $14.23 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, UEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00137457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.01679489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00161939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.