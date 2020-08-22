Cryptocean Market Cap Tops $2.44 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $132,312.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039877 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.00 or 0.05503420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.