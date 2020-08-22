Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. 185,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

