DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 48.6% in July

DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DAIMLER AG/ADR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,838. DAIMLER AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

About DAIMLER AG/ADR

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

