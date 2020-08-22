Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $16,038.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

