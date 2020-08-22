DDKoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $126,318.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00038481 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00137483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.01677165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00188382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00159908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

