DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. DEXTools has a market cap of $6.55 million and $4.48 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00139113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.01685995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00188795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00158773 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,540,012 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.