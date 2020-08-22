Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,078.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,541,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,416 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 858,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 771,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 405,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 6,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

