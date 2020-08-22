Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ETY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,177,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 972,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 594,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

