Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,178. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

